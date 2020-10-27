Economy and Irony Keywords for Siraj – India’s Latest Test Pick

"Mom, a day will come when I will earn so much that you won't have enough space to keep it," a young Mohammed Siraj, who recently got picked in India's 18-strong Test squad for the tour of Australia, once told his mother when she dissuaded him from going to a game of cricket and beseeched him to tread a similar path as that of his engineer brother.

For some context, Siraj wasn't born with a silver spoon. His father was an auto-rickshaw driver and the cricketer got Rs 70 from him daily as his pocket money. Siraj could barely afford a Bajaj Platina, which he rode to practice. After exchanging a litre of petrol for Rs 60, all he was left with was virtually nothing.

For a boy, who often had to borrow paltry sums from friends, to make such a tall claim to his mother needed two things among others, extraordinary talent and a touch of crazy.