ECB Apologise for Laying Out Used Pitch for Ind-Eng Women’s Test

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has apologised for scheduling the June 16-19 one-off Test between India and England women on a used pitch, that hosted a T20 Blast match between Gloucestershire and Sussex only five days ago.

"We are all disappointed that the wicket for the Test match against India will have had 37 overs played on it. We know that England Women deserve a fresh wicket and we are sorry that we were unable to provide that in this instance," said the ECB.