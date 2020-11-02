E-gaming Company MPL is Indian Cricket Team’s New Jersey Sponsor

"All the Apex Council members agreed to go ahead with the contract, given that the Indian team's Australian tour is coming up. To avoid a situation where the Indian team plays a series without a jersey sponsor, we agreed that we should go ahead and whatever best is available in the prevailing market conditions," the source told IANS.

The Indian team is scheduled to play three One-day Internationals, three T20 Internationals, and four Tests between November 27 and January 19, 2021, against Australia.

The BCCI has, however, not issued a statement so far regarding the signing of the contract with MPL.