Dwayne Bravo Returns, Named in WI T20I Squad for Ireland Series

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who came out of international retirement in December last year, has been named in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Ireland.

Bravo, a two-time ICC World T20 winner, last played at the international level against Pakistan in the UAE in September, 2016.

"Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our 'death' bowling which was identified as an area that really needs improving. His record in this department speaks for itself. He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other 'death' bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed," Selector Roger Harper said.