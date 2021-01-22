Dry Up Australia’s Off-Side Runs: Bharat Arun Reveals India’s Plan

"Shastri called me in July. He said, we need to take off-side away from them and asked to plan something on that line. We knew Smith and Labuschagne get a lot of runs on the off-side. We took a cue from the New Zealand attack," said Arun while speaking to the media on Friday.

The India team management, who had a successful tour of Australia in 2018-19, were to encounter Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on this tour unlike last time when Warner and Smith were absent since they were serving bans and Labuschagne was a greenhorn and hadn't cemented his place in the Australia squad.

New Zealand didn't let Smith score a single century in the three Tests in 2019-20 Australian summer, getting him caught on the leg-side with fast bowler Neil Wagner using the short-pitched delivery to good effect. Wagner got him four out of five times as the Kiwis dried up Smith's runs on the leg-side.