Dream11: The ‘Indian’ Title Sponsor of IPL 2020 Backed by Tencent

In April 2019, it became the first Indian gaming company to enter the ‘Unicorn Club’, a group of privately-held consumer and technology ventures that are valued at $1 billion or more.

Dream11 has had a longstanding cricket connection with some of its brand ambassadors being top cricketers such as former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

It has also managed to rope in international cricket stars like England’s Ben Stokes and West Indian power-hitter Andre Russell.

Not only cricket, Dream11 is actively associated with multiple sports across the globe including football and basketball.