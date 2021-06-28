Dravid Coaching India in SL is Small Step in Right Direction

The team that Dravid is accompanying to Sri Lanka has only three players from the 2018 India Under-19 team that won the World Cup. But that does not matter. They are batsman Prithvi Shaw, who captained the World Cup-winning Indian team in New Zealand three years ago, and standby pacers Ishan Porel and Arshdeep Singh.

There is no questioning the credentials of Dravid the player as well as the coach. Having proved his coaching ability at a certain level until now, and with success, the result of the six-match limited-over series in Sri Lanka should also not affect his prospects when his turn comes to apply for the top job with the senior team.

Shastri's term finishes at the end of the T20 World Cup this October-November.

Dravid has all the hallmarks of a coach -- superb record as a player, tall stature, excellent temperament, vast knowledge of the game, commands respect of players, well versed with the changing face of cricket, and technological advancement in coaching etc.

Of course, to have the credentials is one thing and to prove to be a successful coach is completely another. So, like others, Dravid too will have to prove that he belongs there with the help of results which, fortunately or unfortunately, seems to be the sole yardstick to judge a coach. One big advantage of having him at the top will be that he is a non-controversial personality.

Dravid has always been -- and remains -- focused on whatever he does. When he was playing he was more focused than the others in the India team, with due respect to his contemporaries.