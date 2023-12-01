Dominica Pulls Out as Host for Matches of Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 suffered a setback on Thursday with the island nation of Dominica withdrawing Windsor Park Sports Stadium and Benjamin's Park as venues for the event to be jointly hosted by West Indies and the United States in June 2024.

Dominica was shortlisted to host one group stage match and two games in the Super 8 stage of the tournament, subject to the attainment of various obligations as set out in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).