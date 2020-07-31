What is Indian Domestic Cricket’s Future in Times of COVID-19?

Even if these are somehow sorted out – the actual how is another question - participation in tournaments is a tougher challenge. Travel across states might attract quarantine laws and hotels will need to be certified safe by appropriate local authorities. Team costs are likely to see a major spike because social distancing norms would dictate single rooms for players - even for Under 16 tournaments. Two or more often bunk in a room.

More than the cost, the bigger worry is responsibility for the safety and health of players exposed to infection over extended periods. Senior team players are on the road for almost 6 months playing different formats in different parts of India. The schedule for Under 19 boys is equally punishing with 50 over games and the longer 'days cricket' matches. Parents might not want kids to be put at risk, more so when state units lack the expertise or capability to create a safe environment.

The players are only one element in India's domestic circuit circus — holding various age group matches involve BCCI-appointed umpires, scorers, video analysts, match referees, anti-corruption officials and dope testing technicians.