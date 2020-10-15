Was Angry When Shankar Was Sent Ahead in Nidahas Final, DK Recalls

When Dinesh Karthik walked into bat at 133/5 with India needing 34 runs from the last two overs against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018, the pressure was certainly on the Men in Blue. However, Karthik worked his magic and smashed 22 runs off Rubel Hossain's bowling in the 19th over.

When the equation was down to five runs off the last ball, Karthik struck a six over extra cover to take India home in what turned out to be the most iconic moment for the team in T20I cricket.

"I was first ready to bat at number five and then Rohit Sharma said that I'll be going in at number 6. So, I was fine with that. I was pretty sure I would go in at number six and I could see that the difference between the runs needed and the remaining deliveries was increasing," said Karthik while speaking with Saurav Ghosal on 'Finish Line'.