Dinesh Karthik Reacts After Being Selected in the Indian Squad After Three Years

'Most Special Comeback'

His IPL franchise RCB too posted a video of him reacting to the selection.

"Very happy, very, very satisfying, must say that this has been probably my most special comeback, because a lot of people had given up on me. For me to come back and do what I did, practice the way I did with my coach (Abhishek) Nayar, so many special things that have happened in the lead-up to the auction, and how I practised post that," said Karthik in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts.

Karthik expressed gratitude to Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar and director of cricket Mike Hesson for entrusting him with finishing duties. "A lot of credit also to Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson, I think the clarity that they gave me to execute the role that I wanted to do, in many ways (I am) indebted to RCB for picking me and giving me that role, believing in me and then me coming out here and trying to do my best for this team RCB. All in all, a very, very happy feeling. I am very excited overall."

Karthik, set to turn 37 next week, was quick in crediting the selection committee, skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid for selecting him and the skillsets he brings to the team despite many young contenders present in the country.