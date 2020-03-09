Dilshan Stars as Sri Lanka Legends Beat Brett Lee’s Aus Legends

Sri Lankan skipper Tilakratne Dilshan held his nerve as they defeated Australia Legends by seven runs in the second game of the Road Safety World Series on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka Legends managed to score 161/8 and then bowled out Australia to 154.

Sri Lankan bowlers had reduced Aussies to 59/7, but then Nathan Reardon (96) gave them a real scare as he brought Aussies close to victory, but could not romp his side home.

Dilshan, who grabbed three wickets, was the pick of the bowlers.