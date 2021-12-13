Dilip Vengsarkar Wants Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Picked in India Squad For SA ODIs

Vengsarkar said that the selectors should give Ruturaj the opportunity to prove his worth in national colours.



"You must pick a man in form. How many more runs does he need to score to prove himself? It is high time the selectors pick him straight away and give him a proper run," Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by TOI.

"He (Ruturaj) can bat at No 3 also. He must be accommodated in the team. It's not like he is 18 or 19. He's 24 now. There's no point in picking him when he'll be 28," he added.