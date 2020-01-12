Didn’t Step Out of The House For 10 Days: Hardik on ‘KWK’ Row

The 2020 has started with love and promise for newly-engaged Hardik Pandya but exactly a year back the flamboyant all-rounder was finding it difficult to even step out of his house following his much-criticised sexist remarks on chat show 'Koffee with Karan'.

Pandya was indefinitely suspended by BCCI for making outrageous remarks on women and subsequently let off with a fine. He had a mediocre IPL, World Cup and then a back-surgery that kept him out of cricket for more than three months.

"I still remember I did not step out of my house. It took me a week or 10 days to just realise that this is not it. You have to step out and face the things than just being in your cocoon," Pandya told 'India Today' during its programme 'Inspiration'.