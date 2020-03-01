I Didn’t Even Realise that I Took Catch to Dismiss Wagner: Jadeja
Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday said he wasn't expecting the ball to travel so quickly towards him before he pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss New Zealand's Neil Wagner in the second Test in Christchurch.
Jadeja took a sensational one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket to end the useful ninth wicket partnership of 51 runs between Kyle Jamieson (49) and Neil Wagner (21) at the stroke of tea.
"It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn't even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again," said Jadeja.
On Sunday, India dismissed New Zealand for 235 to take a slender seven-run lead.
The pacers led India's fight back on the second day with the trio of Mohammed Shami (4/81), Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) and Umesh Yadav (1/46) sharing eight wickets among them.
On Day 1 on Saturday, India were bowled out for 242.