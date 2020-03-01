I Didn’t Even Realise that I Took Catch to Dismiss Wagner: Jadeja

"It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn't even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again," said Jadeja.

On Sunday, India dismissed New Zealand for 235 to take a slender seven-run lead.

The pacers led India's fight back on the second day with the trio of Mohammed Shami (4/81), Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) and Umesh Yadav (1/46) sharing eight wickets among them.

On Day 1 on Saturday, India were bowled out for 242.