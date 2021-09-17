Did Dressing Room Dynamics and Pressure Take a Toll on Virat Kohli?

Whether it is about playing two spinners in the World Test Championship final at Southampton or not letting any player settle down at the No. 4 position before the 2019 World Cup, his lack of flexibility has often been spoken about in hushed tones.

In more recent games, the absence of R Ashwin in the four Tests against England has been notable.

He did enjoy supreme authority before the Adelaide Test against Australia earlier this year. But the 36 all-out and his subsequent paternity break changed a lot of things.

Another problem that has been cited with the Kohli method of leadership is the lack of communication.

"The problem with Virat is his communication. In case of MS (Dhoni), his room would be open 24x7 and players could just walk in, play the PS4, have a meal and let their hair down and if required talk cricket.

"Beyond the ground, Kohli is literally incommunicado," a former India player, who has seen Kohli's early days of captaincy, was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Rohit has shades of MSD but in a different manner. He takes the junior players out for meals, gives them a friendly pat on the back when they are down and knows the mental aspects of a player's make-up inside out," the ex-cricketer said.

Taking care of junior players and the dynamics in such an equation too has been a complaint against Kohli.