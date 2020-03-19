Dhoni is an Asset, India Can’t Look Beyond Him: Wasim Jaffer

The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided," Shastri had told IANS in November last year.

"There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country," he had added.

The IPL 2020 edition, originally due to start on 29 March, has been postponed till 15 April due to the coronavirus outbreak.