Dhoni is a Bowler’s Captain: Pragyan Ojha

Ojha announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Friday. His last competitive appearance came in November 2018 in a first-class game for Bihar, with whom he had a very short stint.

In his last appearance for India, he came up with a Man of the Match performance for his 10-wicket match haul in India's innings win over West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in 2013. The match was also Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test.

Dhoni, meanwhile, is expected to make his comeback to cricket with Chennai Super Kings at the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. He has been on a sabbatical from the game since India's semifinal defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 ICC World Cup.