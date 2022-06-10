Despite Playing 3 Games, Van der Dussen Credits IPL for His Role in SA's Win

"Indian conditions are different to what we have in South Africa. I spent two month here, been in these conditions, been in the heat, so had acclimatised to that and that goes for everyone," he added.

The likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were all part of the league this season, which was played entirely in India.

"We had a lot of guys in the IPL this year and that's helped us in the first game to adapt quicker and get over the line." Van der Dussen, who stitched a match-winning partnership with Miller, had initially struggled in his unbeaten 75-run knock.

"I struggled to get the pace of the wicket, I was under pressure. But David continued his form from the IPL and played a brilliant innings, put pressure on the bowlers and just pulled me through.

"He hit one or two sixes and the momentum swung towards us. I was obviously lucky, you got to acknowledge that. But luck is the part of the game."