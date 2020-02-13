Delhi Police Gets 12-Day Custody of Bookie Sanjeev Chawla

A Delhi court on Thursday sent Sanjeev Chawla, a cricket bookie extradited to India from the United Kingdom, to police custody for 12 days.

Earlier, Chawla was presented in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, seeking his 14-day custody, told the court: "He is the main conspirator and kingpin of the racket. He is accused of fixing cricket matches in Nagpur, Vadodara, Kochi, Mumbai, and Jamshedpur."