Bengaluru ODI: Betting Racket Busted in Delhi, 11 Held

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a betting racket and arrested 11 people who had placed bets on the third and final ODI between India and Australia played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

According to Additional Commissioner Police Crime Branch A.K. Singla, 70 mobile phones and seven laptops were recovered from those arrested. He also said that bets worth Rs two crores had already been placed for the match held on Sunday.

India defeated Australia by seven wickets in the final ODI, thus clinching the three-match ODI series 2-1.