Deepak Hooda Suspended For Remainder of Domestic Season: Report
Hooda had walked out of the team on 9 January after a tiff with captain Krunal Pandya.
The Baroda Cricket Association has suspended Deepak Hooda for the remainder of the domestic season. The decision was taken on Thursday by the apex council despite opposition by some of the members, Cricbuzz reported.
Hooda, who had been appointed vice-captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, had walked out of the team on 9 January after a tiff with captain Krunal Pandya.
"The apex council decided that Hooda won't be considered to represent the Baroda team for the current domestic season. The decision was taken after considering reports from team manager and coach about the incident as well as communication with Hooda," said Satyajit Gaekwad, chairman, BCA press and publicity committee.
Hooda won't be able to participate in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament as well any upcoming domestic competition in the season. "Hooda can again play for Baroda for the 2021-22 season," Gaekwad was quoted as saying by Times of India.
BCA joint secretary, Parag Patel said, "Hooda did the wrong thing by walking out of the team without discussing his issues with the management. But banning him for the entire season was unnecessary. He could have been reprimanded for his act and then allowed to play."
Hooda had also written an email to the BCA management and accused Pandya of abusing him during the practice session.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.