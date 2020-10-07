Dean Jones’ Final Lap at the MCG  

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Michael Clarke said Jones deserved a "full house standing". "He deserved a full house standing and applauding. RIP great man," Clarke tweeted on Wednesday.

Dean's friend and writer Chris Driscoll also penned a poem in honour of the former Australian batsman:

"Hold him tenderly, O'Mother India

For he was our favourite son

Place gently the zinc white ash on his resting forehead

Anoint him in Linseed oil

Place old willow by his side

We wait for him, for his return.

No full breath drawn

Shallow gasps and disbelief

This force of nature, impervious to all assault

But not our grief

Stumps are called

The bails removed

Player 324, no more to prove

Zinc cream, his baggy green

The Ashes Tests

Champion of Champions

Now lay him to his rest

As we hold him tenderly in our hearts forever."

Jones featured in 52 Tests, scoring 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55. In 164 ODIs, he made 6,068 runs, at 44.61, with seven hundreds and 46 fifties. One of his most memorable Test innings came in 1986, when in the heat and humidity of Chennai, he battled exhaustion and illness to make a heroic 210 in what would be only the second tied Test ever.