DDCA Suffered Rs 1.72 Crore Loss in 2018-19: Forensic Audit Report

Previous DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma had commissioned the forensic audit to ASA & Associates in August. The tentative draft forensic audit report contains the findings of the first phase. The report on the second phase will come later.

Interestingly, ASA & Associates were DDCA's internal auditor when the company was assigned the task of the forensic audit, but it resigned in September. "The task being allotted to ASA & Associates was wrong in itself as it was a clear cut case of conflict of interest. They resigned after completing the audit," said a DDCA Apex Council member.

In another dramatic development since the allotment of the forensic audit, the DDCA replaced Ombudsman Deepak Verma with Badar Durrez Ahmed, also a retired Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court who was replaced by Verma.

In October 2017, too, a special audit of financial years 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15, was ordered by then Administrator Vikramajit Sen, a former Supreme Court judge, and that had unearthed financial irregularities running into crores of rupees. GS Mathur & Co. of New Delhi had done the audit. However, no individual was penalised for being involved in financial transgressions at the time. And all are likely to go scot-free now as well.

Interestingly, the present forensic audit report comes just a few days before elections for the posts of president, treasurer, and four directors of the DDCA are to take place between 17 and 20 October.