I’ll Put DDCA’s Financial Dealings in Public Domain: Rohan Jaitley

DDCA is known for its notorious ways of administration, and in the last few years several instances of financial misappropriation have come to light. Lately, crores of rupees have been spent on litigation. But, strangely, nobody has been penalised in any case so far.

Interestingly, Jaitley is a lawyer, like his father, who was DDCA president for 14 years (1999-2013). He promised fair play.

"Transparency will not only be in the financial committee; infrastructure development and club facilities are a must. Ground keeping is a must. We will keep money in investment, funds...we will see. We will utilise it as and when needed, because that's something that the auditors will have to approve. So, let's see how it functions. I think some funds have to come from the BCCI because its AGM has not been held," said Jaitley.

Apart from financial issues, interference and corruption in selection of teams has been rampant over the years.

"We will lay the procedure for selection of teams in black and white. I am 100 percent going to ensure that. I am going to get a 'blue book' made, and [apart from records of financial dealing] it will have chapters on selection of teams, the criteria for selection, and how players have to be brought in," said Jaitley.