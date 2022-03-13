Day 2 Pink Ball Test: Mayank-Rohit Look to Stretch Lead; SL All Out for 109
Catch all the latest updates from Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test between India and Sri Lanka.
Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets and R Ashwin bagged another couple in the first half hour of the second day's play in Bengaluru, rolling over Sri Lanka for 109 in quick time. SL were able to add only 23 runs to the overnight score before being skittled out.
India, who lead by 143 runs, have all the time in the game to make things horrible for the visitors. How ruthless will Rohit Sharma be when he opens with Mayank Agarwal in the second innings?
Jasprit Bumrah ensured Sri Lanka’s lower order would not cause too much trouble as he and R Ashwin wrapped up the innings in less than 6 overs on Day 2. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 109 with Bumrah picking his first five-wicket haul in Indian conditions, while Ashwin bagged 2.
Sri Lanka offered very little resistance on the second day with the lower order adding a total of 23 runs to the overnight score. Niroshan Dickwella finished with 21 while Vishwa Fernando added 8 in the final stages of the innings.
India began their second innings with a lead of 143 runs.
Day 1 Recap
India won the toss and batted first, but the batters found it very difficult to get going. The Indian top order failed to fire and it was left to Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari to steady the ship with a solid partnership. However, that didn’t last too long either and after 47 runs together, the duo departed quickly one after the other.
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer attacked SL’s bowlers with Iyer going hammer and tongs against the spinners, and scoring a superb 92 to drive the total to 252. After that Sri Lanka came out to bat in the final session and failed to hold out as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami shared 5 wickets among themselves. SL lost 6 wickets and have their task cut out on the second day.
