Day 2 Pink Ball Test: Mayank-Rohit Look to Stretch Lead; SL All Out for 109

Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets and R Ashwin bagged another couple in the first half hour of the second day's play in Bengaluru, rolling over Sri Lanka for 109 in quick time. SL were able to add only 23 runs to the overnight score before being skittled out.

India, who lead by 143 runs, have all the time in the game to make things horrible for the visitors. How ruthless will Rohit Sharma be when he opens with Mayank Agarwal in the second innings?