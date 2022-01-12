Day 2, India vs SA 3rd Test: Bumrah Strikes in First Over; Cleans Up Markram

On Day 1, India won the toss and batted first but it was South Africa who had the better of the early exchanges with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen picking important wickets. India captain Virat Kohli played an uncharacteristically slow and defensive innings, scoring 79 and helping the team reach 223 in the first innings. Ajinkya Rahane failed to impress while Cheteshwar Pujara also could not make use of a start.

With the ball, India had bowled 8 overs in the evening and Jasprit Bumrah was able to dislodge SA captain Dean Elgar for 3. The Proteas had Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj batting at Stumps and were 206 runs behind.

A win for India in the final Test will see them create history as they've never won a Test series in South Africa. The series is delicately poised at 1-1.