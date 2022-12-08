David Warner's Manager Claims More People Were Involved in 2018 Sandpaper Saga

While Warner was on a permanent leadership ban, Steve Smith, who was the Australian captain at that time, was handed a year-long ban and additional 12 months of no leadership positions. Smith is now captaining Australia in the ongoing second Test against the West Indies.

"The Prime Minister came out, (at the time), (Malcolm) Turnbull came out and said this is a disgrace and whatever, I think he regrets those comments now, Cricket Australia had the whole process, the (Iain) Roy report was done in four days."

"You'd have to be a blind black Labrador, there was far more than three people involved in this thing, they all got canning and David Warner was completely villainised. He has shut up, he protected Cricket Australia, he protected his fellow players on my advice, because at the end of the day no one wanted to hear any more of it and he's got on playing cricket."

"Why Cricket Australia couldn't have done a very sensible thing and said listen, it's not legal that someone doesn't have a right of appeal. It's just absurd, why should he have to go through that, he has done everything he possibly could for Cricket Australia and for his team, and now he's being treated like this� this is injustice at its greatest level," added Erskine.