David Warner Will be Part of IPL Auction; Says He Wants Fresh Start

"Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts around there. What you have to do as a professional athlete is take it on the chin do everything you can for the team.



"Not being able to go there, run drinks, and be around was when it sort of hit home that it could be personal, and I'm still yet to get those answers."



Warner said he has likely played his final game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he has spent eight seasons and with whom he won the 2016 championship.



"I will put my name in the auction," he confirmed to the radio station. "By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by the Sunrisers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start."

David Warner has played 150 games and scored 5449 runs with four centuries and 50 half-centuries to his name.