Warner, Smith Braced for ‘Hostile’ SA Crowd After Cheating Scandal

Australia opener David Warner is braced for a hostile reception but hopes fans will show "respect" as he and Steve Smith return to South Africa for the first time since the 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering scandal that rocked world cricket.

The last time the pair played in South Africa, almost two years ago, they were sent home in disgrace for attempting to alter the ball with sandpaper during a Cape Town Test. It cost them 12-month suspensions and for Warner, a lifetime leadership ban.

They have since resurrected their careers and are all but forgiven at home, with Warner this week winning a vote by players, officials and media to claim Australian cricket's highest honour, the Allan Border Medal - with Smith placed second.