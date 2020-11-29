David Warner May Be Ruled Out of 3rd ODI, Says Aus Skipper Finch

Finch commended his team for their batting performance. Talismanic batsman Steve Smith scored another 62-ball century as Australia scored 389/4 batting first. India in reply were restricted to 338/9.

"It was I guess (perfect perfomance with the bat). Anytime you get in the high 300s is good. Very pleased to wrap it up in two wins," said Finch after the match. Finch and Warner have managed consecutive century partnerships for the first wicket in the series. On Sunday, Finch played second fiddle to Warner on Sunday and felt he could have accelarated more himself.

"Bit quicker would have been nice (on his own batting) but laid the foundation for the guys at the back end to come and play free cricket. The way Davey played up front was unbelievable. Then Smithy played out of his skin for two matches in a row," he said.