David Warner Injured During 2nd ODI, Taken for Scans

Australia on Sunday suffered a blow in the ongoing ODI series they are dominating with opening batsman David Warner suffering a groin injury and then limping off the ground during India's innings in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"David Warner has an adductor injury. He will have scans tonight," said an official statement on Warner, who was seen leaving the stadium for scans during the 12th over of Indian innings as the visitors chased a mammoth target of 390.

The adductors are a group of five muscles located in the medial compartment of the thigh.