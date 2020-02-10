Warner Breaks Down After Winning Award, Mentions Kohli in Speech

Newly-crowned Australian cricketer of the year David Warner on Monday said, "I've let you guys down in the past", recalling his one-year ball-tampering ban before mentioning India captain Virat Kohli in his speech.

An emotional Warner won his third Allan Border Medal beating teammate Steve Smith by one vote in their first season following the ban that brought their rollicking careers to a one-year halt.

"I know I've let you guys down in the past. It's just been remarkable to come back," Warner was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.