Warner Breaks Down After Winning Award, Mentions Kohli in Speech
Newly-crowned Australian cricketer of the year David Warner on Monday said, "I've let you guys down in the past", recalling his one-year ball-tampering ban before mentioning India captain Virat Kohli in his speech.
An emotional Warner won his third Allan Border Medal beating teammate Steve Smith by one vote in their first season following the ban that brought their rollicking careers to a one-year halt.
"I know I've let you guys down in the past. It's just been remarkable to come back," Warner was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.
"To come back and have a summer like that and just contribute, it really put a smile on my face - and I hope it did for you guys as well,” he added.
Then vice-captain and captain -- Warner and Smith -- were each suspended for a year by Cricket Australia and opener Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018.
"Having three daughters at home, looking up to guys like (Steve Smith) 'Smithy', (Pat Cummins) 'Cummo' - playing cricket in the backyard they're yelling out Virat Kohli's name - but these are the smiles on kids' faces that we put on," Warner said.
"Without that, getting cricket taken away from you - something I've always dreamt of - it really, really hurt,” he added.
Warner said Australian cricket was headed in the right direction.
"If I move forward into being reintegrated, it's obviously been a fantastic 12 months for the Australian cricket team - men and women,” he said.
He also hoped that the money raised through the Bushfire charity fundraiser match would help after the damage caused to wildlife and families due to the catastrophe.
"Obviously there were lives lost, wildlife lost and a lot of people's homes have been trashed as well, so hopefully a little bit of the support that went down yesterday - and we raised a lot of money - can contribute to rebuilding that for you out there," he said.
