England have announced the dates of the first cricket series post the covid lockdowns, with 3 Tests being played between the reigning World Champions and West Indies, starting 8 July.The first Test is from 8-12 July at Ageas Bowl and then the next two will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford from 16-20 July and 24-28 July.All matches, of course, will be played behind closed doors. However, there is still one caveat - the tour is on, 'subject to UK Government clearance'.According to the press note released by the ECB, the West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on Tuesday 9 June, travelling to Emirates Old Trafford for quarantining and training. This will be their base for a three-week period before moving to the Ageas Bowl for the start of the first Test.