Akhtar Spoke the Truth; Urge Pak PM to Get Me Out of Mess: Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has said that whatever Shoaib Akhtar has spoken about the leg-spinner -- being discriminated within the Pakistan cricket team during their playing days because of his Hindu faith -- is true. He, however, has urged people not to politicise the issue.

In a statement, Kaneria has also revealed that his life is "not in a good shape" and therefore urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to get him "out of the mess".

"Today, I saw the interview of the legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar. I personally thank him for telling the truth. At the same time, I am grateful to all the players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer. Also thankful to media, genuine cricket administrators, and citizens of Pakistan who supported me regardless of my religious affiliation," he said.