Dale Steyn Will Skip IPL 2021, to Take Time Off from Cricket

Steyn would be playing in other leagues, he confirmed, but will space out his commitments to devote time to other things.

"I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something's I've been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I'm NOT retired. Here's to a great 2021," Steyn added.

Steyn did not have the best season with RCB in 2020, playing only three games and taking just one wicket. Steyn has played 95 games in the IPL over the years and has taken 97 wickets, with 2013 being his best season when he picked 19 wickets.