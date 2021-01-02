Dale Steyn Will Skip IPL 2021, to Take Time Off from Cricket
Steyn will be playing in other leagues but will space out his commitments to devote time to other things.
South African fast bowler Dale Steyn announced that he will not be available for the upcoming edition of the IPL in 2021.
The veteran bowler made the announcement on Twitter, saying that he doesn't intend to play for any other franchise and the motive is to take some time away from cricket.
"Just a short message to let everyone know that I've made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I'm also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period," the tweet read. "Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I'm not retired."
Steyn would be playing in other leagues, he confirmed, but will space out his commitments to devote time to other things.
"I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something's I've been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I'm NOT retired. Here's to a great 2021," Steyn added.
Steyn did not have the best season with RCB in 2020, playing only three games and taking just one wicket. Steyn has played 95 games in the IPL over the years and has taken 97 wickets, with 2013 being his best season when he picked 19 wickets.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.