Harmanpreet Leads India as Women's Cricket Makes Its Debut at Commonwealth Games

Ace all-rounder Shaun Pollock, who had captained a strong South Africa side to the gold medal, recalled to the ICC about the feeling of gold medal in the neck and singing the national anthem with his teammates.

"Standing up on the podium, receiving the medal and singing our national anthem is an experience I will never forget and will always treasure."

Though the men's cricket event running for two weeks was hugely successful, it remained the sport's only appearance in the Commonwealth Games till date.

But that is now all set to change when Australia and India take the field at Edgbaston on July 29. As Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur lead their teams on the field, it will be the first time that both the T20 format and women's cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games.

Apart from Australia and India, hosts England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Barbados (no unified West Indies) will take part in the event spread across 16 matches at Edgbaston, with the gold medal and bronze medal matches scheduled on August 7. The eight teams are split across two groups of four teams each.