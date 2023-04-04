CWC Qualifier Play-Off: Spots in the Next Round Still up for Grabs

With much still to be decided across the remaining four ODIs, the USA, with six points in their kitty, put themselves in pole position with back-to-back victories over the UAE and PNG, but still, need to beat Jersey in their last ODI to be sure of holding onto a top-two position.

The current Qualifier Play-off leaders have already secured wins against fellow top-two hopefuls Namibia and the UAE, which could prove critical for the USA where teams finish level on points, the ICC informed in a story on its website.

The early loss to Canada is still a concern though with the potential for the North American neighbours to also finish level on points and edge ahead of the USA on the head-to-head result.

The USA do however currently have the best net run rate in the tournament, leaving them in a strong position to progress to the Qualifier whether the final standings are decided on points, head-to-head results or NRR.