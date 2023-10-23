ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Former Indian Captain Bishan Singh Bedi's Passes Away: Condolences Pour In

Condolences pour in as cricketing fraternity mourns #BishanSinghBedi's death.

Condolences have poured in from the cricketing fraternity on the passing away of former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi on Monday, 23 October. He was 77 years old.

The legendary spinner amassed 266 wickets in 67 Test matches for India between 1967 and 1979. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals during his 12-year international career.

The Amritsar-born spinner was the top Indian wicket-taker in First-Class cricket in his time, with 1,560 wickets in 370 matches to his name. He played for Delhi in the domestic league.

“Former captain of the Indian Cricket team, Bishan Singh Bedi is no more. This is a huge loss for cricket,” said Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India.

Here's how people reacted on 'X' as they mourn the death of the legendary cricketer:

Topics:  Cricket   Bishan Singh Bedi 

