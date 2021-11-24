Cricket Tasmania Appalled By Treatment Meted Out To Tim Paine

"The Cricket Tasmania board reaffirmed its view that Paine should not have been put in a position where he felt the need to resign over an incident the was determined by an independent inquiry at the time to not be a breach of the Code of Conduct and was a consensual and private exchange that occurred between two mature adults and was not repeated."



Paine is currently playing in a Tasmania Second XI match, and was dismissed for one run on Tuesday after taking six catches behind the stumps on the opening day of the contest against South Australia at the Lindisfarne Oval in Hobart.