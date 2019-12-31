Big Stats From 2019: Kohli’s Rare Feat to Turkey’s Incredible Low

From a World Cup winner being decided on a rule that even purists of the game were unsure of to Australia retaining the urn on English soil, this has been quite an enthralling year for cricket fans across the globe. With the inception of the ICC World Test Championship, a series between two nations is also no longer an isolated one, as points are at stake for both the teams.

Closer to home, Indian cricket managed to keep its fans on their toes albeit with the odd blip of crashing out in the semi-final of the World Cup after entering it as favourites.