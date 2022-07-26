Cricket Scotland is 'Institutionally Racist', Says an Independent Review

Cricket Scotland is "institutionally racist", an independent review into allegations of racism against the sports body has found.

The damning report, which was described as a "wake up call for Scottish sport", found 448 examples of institutional racism.

The report was carried out by consultancy firm Plan4Sport, and Cricket Scotland failed in as many as 29 out of 31 tests used to measure the scale of the problem.

The review was commissioned by Sportscotland, the national funding body, last year after the country's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq and former teammate Qasim Sheikh said they had suffered racist abuse.