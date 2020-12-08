Podcast: Virat Shines But Aus Manage to Avert T20I Series Sweep
On Episode 6 of The Aussie Challenge Podcast with Ayaz Memon, we discuss Australia’s 12 run victory over India.
India elected to bowl first after winning the toss in the final match of the series. Australia had their skipper Aaron Finch return for the game after he sat out of the previous fixture due to an injury. He, however, got out on a duck in the second over itself while Matthew Wade continued his solid run, adding 65 runs with Steve Smith and then 90 with Glenn Maxwell, before eventually getting out on 80.
Maxwell made 54 off 36 as Australia posted 186/5.
Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for India with his 2/34 as Natarajan and Thakur picked a wicket each.
India lost KL Rahul to the second ball of the chase but Shikhar Dhawan and Virat added 74 for the second wicket. Dhawan fell in the 9th over with India’s score reading 74/2. The Captain went onto make 85 and also added 44 runs with Hardik Pandya before both fell on the first deliveries of the 18th and 19th overs.
27 were needed off the last 6 balls and while Sundar and Thakur did hit some big shots, India fell short by 12 runs.
