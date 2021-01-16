Podcast: Rookie Bowlers Help India Stay On Course in Brisbane 

India’s rookie bowling attack continued their good work in Brisbane and rolled over the Australians for 369 in the morning session of Day 2 of the Gabba Test. T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar all took three wickets each while Mohammed Siraj picked one.

On this episode of The Aussie Challenge podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about how impressive the Indian attack has been especially given the injuries on the second day of the Test series-decider.

Overnight batsmen Tim Paine and Cameron Green were looking to score quickly and started off well too. The Australian skipper was the first to fall in the morning when he edged it to Rohit Sharma off Thakur.

Off the next over, Sundar managed to deceive Green (47) and disturb the woodwork, to leave the hosts at 313/7.

Shortly Pacer Pat Cummins was trapped LBW by Thakur for 2 and India were looking at the countering the tail. Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood used the long handle to good effect before Natarajan wrapped things up to bowl them out for 369.

After lunch, the Indian openers could not produce a solid start as Cummins sent Shubman Gill packing for 7. Rohit Sharma looked good till he could not resist the temptation to go for a big one and was wicket number 397 Lyon.

India went into Tea with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle with the score at 62/2, trailing the Australians by 307 runs. However, heavy rain from then on in meant play was called off early in Brisbane.