Podcast: 324 Runs Stand Between India and a Historic Series Win
Can India pull off a historic series win on Tuesday in Brisbane?
India need 324 runs to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they have all their wickets and an entire day to accomplish what will be a truly historic and memorable achievement.
On this episode of The Aussie Challenge Podcast with Ayaz Memon, we discuss India’s big day in Brisbane that saw Siraj pick a fifer and Shardul Thakur finish the innings with four wickets.
Australia were bowled out for 294 and India were 4/0 at Stumps after rain forced an early end to the day.
