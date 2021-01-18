Podcast: 324 Runs Stand Between India and a Historic Series Win

India need 324 runs to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they have all their wickets and an entire day to accomplish what will be a truly historic and memorable achievement.

On this episode of The Aussie Challenge Podcast with Ayaz Memon, we discuss India’s big day in Brisbane that saw Siraj pick a fifer and Shardul Thakur finish the innings with four wickets.

Australia were bowled out for 294 and India were 4/0 at Stumps after rain forced an early end to the day.