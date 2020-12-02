Podcast | Hardik India’s Best Batter of ODI Series: Ayaz Memon

On Episode 3 of The Aussie Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about India’s 13-run win over Australia in the third ODI at Canberra.

Though the series still finishes in favour of the Aussies, India did salvage some pride with the 1-2 outcome.

At the toss, Virat Kohli called it right and elected to bat first. India made 4 changes and T Natarajan got his debut cap and played in place of Shami while Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav replaced Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia made 3 changes as well with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and David Warner being replaced by Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar and debutant Cameron Green.

Shikhar Dhawan opened with Shubman Gill and the two made 26 runs before Dhawan fell on 16 and Shubman went onto make 33. India had 3 players make half centuries — Virat Kohli with his 63, Hardik Pandya with 93 and Jadeja with 66. Jadeja and Pandya in fact made 150 runs and took the team from 152/5 in 31.6 overs to 302/5 in 50. Ashton Agar was Australia’s top bowler, picking 2/44.

In reply, Marnus Labuschagne opened with Finch, in place of David Warner who is out due to an injury. He got out on 7 though but Finch went onto make 75 off 82.

Steve smith’s century-scoring run ended with Shardul Thakur getting him out on 7. The team was 64/2 in 12 overs but eventually their score was 183/5 In 35 overs and they needed 120 from the last 15 overs but Maxwell was there and he took it to 39 needed from 36 balls.

Maxwell got out then on 59 and eventually 15 were needed of the last over which the Aussies couldn’t manage and India won by 13 runs.