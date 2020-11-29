Podcast: India’s Bowling Disappoints, Australia Bag ODI Series

On Episode 2 of The Aussie Challenge podcast with Ayaz Memon, Ayaz and I discuss India’s 51-run loss to Australia in the second ODI at Sydney on Sunday.

Australia chose to bat first after winning the toss and posted a 390-run target for India. Openers Finch and Warner again gave them a solid start with a 142-run stand before Finch fell to Shami.

Warner looked set for a big one but was run out on 83 in the 26th over. Steve Smith though started from where he had left off in the last match, scoring his second straight century before Hardik Pandya – making his comeback as bowler in the game – sent him back on 104.

Australia posted 389/4.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal fell in back to back overs with India reduced to 60/2 in 8.3 overs. Skipper Virat and Shreyas Iyer then steadied things with a 93-run stand but Iyer got out on 38, Virat also fell on 89 and while KL Rahul did stage a fightback during his 76, once he got out, it was formalities as India fell short by 51 runs.