Cricket-Loving Dad Preferred Cricket to Academics for Axar Patel

"Initially, he was a left-arm pace bowler at the junior level. Often when his team would be winning matches, he would turn to bowling left-arm spin just for fun. He was lean, tall for his age and had long strides too. He started getting wickets because of his accuracy. The switch happened as he graduated," recalled Patel.

Accuracy and bowling at good speed was something Axar relied on at the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch in Chennai.

"I try to bowl in the right places and the wicket takes care of the rest...If you are leaving it in the air and bowling slowly, then you are not getting any help from the pitch. So, you have to hit the pitch hard," said Axar after the third day's play on Monday.

Over a decade ago, when Axar was 17-18, he attended a 21-day camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

For coach Patel, it was a big thing. Whenever any of his wards went to even a state level camp, he would ask them to note down every instruction, from the coaches there, in a diary.

"Whenever a player from my district goes even to the state [camp], I always tell him to keep a small diary and note down what the coaches' instructions on various subjects -- what they do at the nets or at practice, physical exercises etc. It doesn't just help the boy learn but also helps us. There are so many things at this level we aren't aware of. It helps us learn and impart those to the wards," he added.

But when Axar returned, he asked him to tear off a page where he had noted down the instructions to give the ball air and flight.