Cricket, ‘Home Conditions’ & the Never-Ending Debate

When players and team management in cricket mention home conditions, it is often misinterpreted as reference to the pitch alone. Reference to home conditions includes the pitch itself, familiarity of the venue (onset of sea breeze, knowledge of changing wind patterns, the angles in the field, etc), the cuisine and food being served at the venue, and the local dressing room staff.

Why, even the cricket ball – one of the four basic implements of the game – is a part of home advantage too; India use the SG Test ball when they play at home, England use the Dukes ball to their advantage when they play at home, and the Australians use the Kookaburra when they play in their backyard.

Home advantage isn’t a new phenomenon; it has existed for years and should remain an integral fabric of the game of cricket forever.

Cricket in the subcontinent means having to contend with dust bowls and lots of overs from quality spinners, cricket in England and New Zealand could mean green surfaces, moist surfaces, lots of swing and seam – with the possibility of overcast skies, and cricket in Australia and South Africa is generally about surfaces affording bowlers pace and bounce.