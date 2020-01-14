Crazy If You Don’t Pick Warner & Smith’s Brains to Learn: Turner

Someone has to be crazy not to pick David Warner or Steve Smith's brains on how to tackle the Indian spinners on sub-continental tracks, young Australia middle-order batsman Ashton Turner said on Monday, 13 January.

Turner, who played all his three ODIs in Australia's last tour of India, had hit a game-changing 84 at Mohali taking both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to the cleaners.

"I take a lot of confidence out of that (2019 series) against a world-class team and a world-class bowling attack. It has given me confidence that my ability is good enough against the best in the world," Turner said on the eve of first ODI on Tuesday.

He termed the Smith-Warner duo as "greats of Australian cricket", who have always guided him on devising specific plans for Indian spinners.